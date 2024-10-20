Watch: Former Gopher Boye Mafe's strip sack leads to Seahawks touchdown
Mafe played for the Gophers from 2018-21.
Former Gophers defensive tackle Boye Mafe, now with the Seattle Seahawks, strip sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday in Seattle, and Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall scooped up the ball and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown and a 31-14 Seahawks lead over the Falcons.
Mafe played for the Gophers from 2018-21 and recorded 87 tackles — 21 for loss — and 15 sacks across 42 games in his four-year college career. Mafe was selected in the second round, No. 40 overall, by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
