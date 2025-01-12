All Gophers

Watch: Former Gophers standout Eric Murray gets pick-6 in NFL playoffs

Murray picked off Justin Herbert and took it to the house in Saturday's wild-card game.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey carries the ball defended by Houston Texans safety Eric Murray during the first quarter in an AFC wild-card game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 11, 2025.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey carries the ball defended by Houston Texans safety Eric Murray during the first quarter in an AFC wild-card game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 11, 2025. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Former Gophers defensive back Eric Murray intercepted Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and returned it 38 yards for a Houston Texans touchdown during the third quarter of Saturday's AFC wild-card game in Houston.

Murray's pick-6 gave the Texans a 20-6 lead after three quarters.

The game was till in progress at the time of publication.

Murray, 31, played for the Gophers from 2012-16, recording 192 tackles, 24 passes defended, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a sack across his four-year college career. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. Murray played for Kansas City from 2016-18 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Murray joined the Texans the following season and has played there ever since.

