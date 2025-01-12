Watch: Former Gophers standout Eric Murray gets pick-6 in NFL playoffs
Former Gophers defensive back Eric Murray intercepted Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and returned it 38 yards for a Houston Texans touchdown during the third quarter of Saturday's AFC wild-card game in Houston.
Murray's pick-6 gave the Texans a 20-6 lead after three quarters.
The game was till in progress at the time of publication.
Murray, 31, played for the Gophers from 2012-16, recording 192 tackles, 24 passes defended, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a sack across his four-year college career. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. Murray played for Kansas City from 2016-18 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Murray joined the Texans the following season and has played there ever since.