Watch: Gophers' John Nestor takes pick-six to the house on first play of the game

Minnesota got off to a red-hot start against Northwestern State.

Tony Liebert

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Nik McMillan (3) during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Gophers cornerback John Nestor started things with a bang for the Gophers against Northwestern State in Week 2. The Iowa transfer recorded the first interception of his college career on the first play of the game and returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

Nestor transferred to Minnesota this spring from Iowa City, and he has quickly made an impact for Minnesota. He started and played all 40 defensive snaps in Week 1, now he has the Gophers' first defensive touchdown of the season.

Nestor only played 121 snaps in his career with the Hawkeyes, and he has already made a bigger impact with the Gophers in less than two games.

