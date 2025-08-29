All Gophers

Watch: Max Brosmer and Blake Cashman start 'Skol' chant at Gophers' season opener

Brosmer and Cashman received a huge ovation in their return to the University of Minnesota's campus.

Tony Liebert

Blake Cashman (left) and Max Brosmer (right) at the Gophers' season opener against Buffalo.
Blake Cashman (left) and Max Brosmer (right) at the Gophers' season opener against Buffalo. / Picture via: @WillRagatz (X)
In this story:

Blake Cashman and Max Brosmer were never teammates with the Gophers, but the current Vikings teammates got a 'SKOL' chant started at a TV timeout of Thursday night's season opener.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Brosmer was seen wearing a Drake Lindsey jersey at the game. It's clear that he has quickly become a fan favorite among Minnesota football fans at any level.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football