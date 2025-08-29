Watch: Max Brosmer and Blake Cashman start 'Skol' chant at Gophers' season opener
Brosmer and Cashman received a huge ovation in their return to the University of Minnesota's campus.
Blake Cashman and Max Brosmer were never teammates with the Gophers, but the current Vikings teammates got a 'SKOL' chant started at a TV timeout of Thursday night's season opener.
Brosmer was seen wearing a Drake Lindsey jersey at the game. It's clear that he has quickly become a fan favorite among Minnesota football fans at any level.
