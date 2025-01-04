Watch: P.J. Fleck doused in mayo following Gophers bowl game win over Virginia Tech
Fleck asked for a double and it looked like he got one.
The Gophers took home their eighth straight bowl game victory on Friday against Virginia Tech. This time it was in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, which means P.J. Fleck received a full Duke's Mayo shower after the victory.
The entire bowl game broadcast was absolute chaos and it cultimated with a Fleck mayo shower. The Gophers have officially completed the 2024-25 season with a 8-5 record and Fleck is now 6-0 in bowl games since taking over the Minnesota program in 2017.
