WR from school that produced Zach Wilson, Jaxson Dart commits to Minnesota
The Gophers football team landed a pair of commitments on Saturday. After 2027 Wayzata edge rusher Eli Diane committed Saturday afternoon, a wide receiver from Utah followed suit on Saturday evening.
Kai Meza announced his commitment on social media, saying he is "Extremely Blessed" to be a Golden Gopher. He posted his commitment with a photo of him next to Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.
Meza is listed at 6-feet and 175 pounds by 247Sports. He's rated as a three-star recruit from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He picked Minnesota over offers from some impressive programs, including Arkansas, Boise State, California, Washington State, Utah, Oklahoma State and Oregon State, among others.
He's the third wide receiver in the class of 2026 to commit to Minnesota, joining four-star Florida prospect Bradley Martino and three-star California recruit Legend Lyons.
Corner Canyon is the same high school that quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Jaxson Dart attended. Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Dart could hear his name called in the first round of this year's draft on April 24.