Future Gophers gymnast qualifies for all-around final at Olympics
In gymnastics qualifying at the Olympics on Sunday, incoming Gophers freshman Ava Stewart qualified for the individual all-around final and led Canada to its first team final qualification in 12 years.
Stewart hasn't even begun her collegiate career, but she will is competing in her second consecutive Olympics and will battle for a medal in the all-around final on Thursday. She was 15 years old when she competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
With a total score of 52.332 in the all-around qualifying round, she placed 26th overall on Sunday in Paris.
Canada posted a team score of 161.563, which placed sixth overall. Stewart and her home country will compete in the team final on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT and it'll be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.
Stewart, 18, is expected to begin her college career with the Gophers when the season begins in the NCAA gymnastics season begins in the winter.
Stewart is one of eight current or former Gophers competing at this year's Olympics. Five-time national champion diver Sarah Bacon got things started with a silver medal in the synchronized 3-meter springboard with partner Kassidy Cook.