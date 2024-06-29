Incoming Gophers gymnast to compete in second straight Olympics
Ava Stewart will represent Canada next month.
Incoming freshman Gophers gymnast Ava Stewart has made the Canadian National Team, and she will represent her country at next month's Olympics in Paris.
Stewart will be turning 19 in September, but this will be her second time representing Canada in the Olympics. As a team, they finished 10th at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
She also competed for her home country at the 2023 World Championships, where she finished 42nd in the floor exercise and 52nd in uneven bars. Stewart was born in Tennessee but moved to Bowmanville, Ontario, when she was five. After this year's Olympics, she is expected to enroll at the University of Minnesota this fall and compete for the school's women's gymnastics team.
Published