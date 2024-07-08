18 Gophers of past, present and future participating in NHL development camps
The Golden Gophers are well-represented in development camps hosted by NHL teams this week as 18 current, former and future Minnesota skaters will be on the ice trying to make their case for training camp invites and future NHL jobs.
Former Gophers participating in the camps are Jaxon Nelson (Boston Bruins), Tristan Broz (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Chaz Lucious (Winnipeg Jets).
Nelson played the past four seasons at the U of M before signing with the Bruins last season and joining Boston's AHL club. Broz played for the Gophers in 2021-22 before transferring to Denver University. He was Pittsburgh's second-round pick in 2021. Lucius was the 18th overall pick by Winnipeg in 2021 and he's spent the last three years in the AHL and WHL. He played for Minnesota in 2021-22.
Future Gophers participating in development camps are Jackson Nevers and Javon Moore.
Nevers, who has played the last two seasons in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks, was invited to camp by the Minnesota Wild. Moore, a 2024 fourth-round pick, will participate with the Ottawa Senators. Moore has played in the USHL the past two seasons for the Sioux Falls Stampede.
The current Gophers participating in camps includes Beckett Hendrickson (Boston), Brodie Ziemer (Buffalo), Oliver Moore (Chicago), Sam Rinzel (Chicago), John Whipple (Detroit), Jimmy Clark (Minnesota), Luke Mittelstadt (Montreal), Matthew Wood (Nashville), Erik Pahlsson (Nashville), Leo Gruba (Nashville), Brody Lamb (New York Rangers), Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis) and Connor Kurth (Tampa Bay).