Another top Minnesotan stays home: Northfield star picks Gophers
Bob Motzko and Gophers hockey continue to have in-state recruiting success this summer.
Northfield, Minnesota native Ben Geiger became the latest in-state star to stay home when he verbally committed to Gophers hockey on Wednesday.
Born in 2009, Geiger is still a few years away from joining the Gophers, but he has intriguing potential. Listed at 6-foot-1, he had 61 points for Northfield High School last season with 22 goals in 39 assists in only 30 games. He's expected to join the U.S. National U17 Team (NTDP) next season alongside fellow Minnesota commit Wyatt Cullen.
Geiger is Minnesota's sixth commitment from Minnesota since July 28, and he's the second born in 2009, joining Lakeville's Gunnar Conboy. Motzko and the Gophers coaching staff continue to have an incredibly successful summer on the recruiting trail.
