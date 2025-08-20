Another top Minnesotan stays home: Northfield star picks Gophers

BREAKING: 09 born (Northfield, MN) defenseman Ben Geiger has verbally committed to Gophers hockey.



Listed at 6-foot-1, he had 61 total points in his second season with Northfield HS last year. He's expected to join the NTDP in 2025-26. Another big in-state commit for Bob Motzko… pic.twitter.com/bW8tJSJkTc