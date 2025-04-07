All Gophers

Gophers' Aaron Huglen signs with AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Huglen is the ninth Gophers men's hockey player to sign a pro deal following the season.

Minnesota forward Aaron Huglen shakes with the puck against Minnesota State forward Sam Morton (6) during the second period of the Frozen Four semifinals at the TD Garden in Boston on April 7, 2022.
Roseau, Minn., native Aaron Huglen is the latest Gophers men's hockey player to join the professional ranks after signing a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, on Monday afternoon.

The Gophers forward spent four seasons at the U and was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft. Huglen recorded 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) across his four years at Minnesota, and he earned a number of prestigious honors during his college tenure. In addition to being a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Huglen was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and received Minnesota's Donald W. Community Service Award in 2023.

Last season, Huglen received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. He tallied 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) for the season.

Huglen joins a large contingent of Gophers to sign professional contracts following the season. Jimmy Snuggerud, Oliver Moore, Sam Rinzel, Matthew Wood and Connor Kurth signed entry-level NHL contracts with the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning, respectively. Mike Koster landed a deal with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, an affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and Ryan Chesley reached a tryout agreement with the AHL's Hershey Bears, an affiliate of the Washington Capitals, and Mason Nevers signed with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

