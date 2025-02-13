Gophers face crucial road series against Michigan in race for the Big Ten title
Gophers men's hockey travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend, for a pivotal series against the Wolverines. With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, they will need to pick up some points on the road if they want any hope of making a run at the Big Ten regular season championship.
Minnesota currently trails Michigan State by five points in the conference standings. The Spartans are off this week and have played two more games, so the Gophers technically control their own destiny. But, Minnesota faces a far tougher schedule against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, while Michigan State gets Penn State and Notre Dame to finish out the season.
Minnesota had incredible success against Michigan earlier this season at 3M Arena at Mariuicci. In December, the Gophers out-scored the Wolverines 8-0 in their two games, but they will now have to go into their arena and try to do the same.
No. 12-ranked Michigan is not alive in the race for the Big Ten regular-season title, but they're firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. This weekend's series is the first of two remaining on their schedule, so there will be no lack of motivation on the home side.
Minnesota and Michigan have been the Big Ten's most successful men's hockey programs since the conference began playing hockey in 2013-14. Their ongoing rivalry seems to grow every season and this weekend will be another chapter.
Michigan has been a different team at home this season with a 9-4 record, so the Gophers will face quite the challenge. Betting odds view both Friday and Saturday's games as toss-ups in either direction. Anything less than a split would put a huge damper on Minnesota's Big Ten title hopes, but if they somehow are able to pull off a sweep, things could get interesting in the final two weeks of the regular season.