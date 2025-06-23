Gophers hockey commit traded in WHL, won't make college jump until 2026
Gophers men's hockey commit Jacob Kvasnicka was traded from Wenatchee to Penticton in the Western Hockey League (WHL), serving as an indicator that he won't be suiting up for Gophers just yet.
Hailing from Burnsville, Minnesota, Kvasnicka is one of the most intriguing prospects currently committed to the Gophers. He totaled 18 goals and 39 points with the NTDP U18 team last year. There was some thought he could join the Gophers' roster next season, but he won't turn 18 until August and the 5-foot-11 forward will now get another season to develop at the junior level.
Talented incoming freshmen LJ Mooney and Tate Pritchard are expected to make their college debuts next season with the Gophers, but Kvasnicka's situation now gives us more clarity that forwards Mason Moe, Javon Moore and Teddy Townsend will all likely do the same. Without Kvasnicka, Minnesota now has 13 forwards projected on next season's roster.
The Gophers have 24 players projected to be on next season's roster, which is two below the max of 26. If they wanted to make a late roster addition, they still have some flexibility to do so.
Kvasnicka is one of a handful of Gophers eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, which takes place this weekend in Los Angeles.