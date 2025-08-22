Gophers hockey lands commitment from Texas native star
Bob Motzko and Minnesota men's hockey remain red-hot on the recruiting trail.
Gophers hockey remains red-hot on the recruiting trail. On Friday, 2009-born, Texas defenseman Broden McArthur became the latest prep star to verbally commit to the program this summer.
Standing at 5-foot-10, he had 14 goals and 47 points for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U team last year. He will play for the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) U17s in 2025-26, alongside Minnesota commits Wyatt Cullen and Ben Geiger.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
McArthur is Minnesota's seventh commitment from Minnesota since July 28, and he's the third born in 2009, joining Lakeville's Gunnar Conboy and Northfield's Geiger. Motzko and the Gophers coaching staff continue to have an incredibly successful summer on the recruiting trail.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Published