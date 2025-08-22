All Gophers

Gophers hockey lands commitment from Texas native star

Bob Motzko and Minnesota men's hockey remain red-hot on the recruiting trail.

Apr 15, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Prior to the game between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks, Bob Motzko is announced as the head coach for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship by John Vanbiesbrouck (right). The ceremony was held at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Gophers hockey remains red-hot on the recruiting trail. On Friday, 2009-born, Texas defenseman Broden McArthur became the latest prep star to verbally commit to the program this summer.

Standing at 5-foot-10, he had 14 goals and 47 points for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U team last year. He will play for the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) U17s in 2025-26, alongside Minnesota commits Wyatt Cullen and Ben Geiger.

McArthur is Minnesota's seventh commitment from Minnesota since July 28, and he's the third born in 2009, joining Lakeville's Gunnar Conboy and Northfield's Geiger. Motzko and the Gophers coaching staff continue to have an incredibly successful summer on the recruiting trail.

TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

