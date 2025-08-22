Gophers hockey lands commitment from Texas native star

BREAKING: 09 born Broden McArthur, defenseman (San Antonio, Texas) has verbally committed to Gophers hockey.



Listed at 5-foot-10, he had 14 goals and 47 points for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U team last year. He will play for the NTDP U17s in 2025-26.