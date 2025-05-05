All Gophers

Gophers hockey to host Boston College in marquee non-conference matchup

Minnesota will have a loaded non-conference schedule in 2025.

Tony Liebert

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; The Boston College Eagles huddle around goaltender Jacob Fowler (1) in the net before a game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; The Boston College Eagles huddle around goaltender Jacob Fowler (1) in the net before a game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Gophers men's hockey team confirmed on Monday that it will host Boston College on October 9 and 10 in a marquee non-conference matchup next season.

Minnesota and Boston College are two blue-blood college hockey programs. They last faced off in 2016-17, but that game was played in Chestnut Hill, Mass. This will be the Eagles' first time playing at 3M Arena at Mariucci since 2013-14, when they played a two-game series in October.

The Gophers have won the last three matchups in the series, and they haven't lost to Boston College since the 2012 Frozen Four in Tampa Bay. Minnesota leads the all-time series 6-4-2.

Minnesota continues to load up on its non-conference schedule, as they will also have confirmed matchups with Denver and North Dakota, which will likely join their annual meeting with in-state foe St. Thomas. The full schedule is expected to be released at a later date.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Hockey