Gophers hockey to host Boston College in marquee non-conference matchup
The Gophers men's hockey team confirmed on Monday that it will host Boston College on October 9 and 10 in a marquee non-conference matchup next season.
Minnesota and Boston College are two blue-blood college hockey programs. They last faced off in 2016-17, but that game was played in Chestnut Hill, Mass. This will be the Eagles' first time playing at 3M Arena at Mariucci since 2013-14, when they played a two-game series in October.
The Gophers have won the last three matchups in the series, and they haven't lost to Boston College since the 2012 Frozen Four in Tampa Bay. Minnesota leads the all-time series 6-4-2.
Minnesota continues to load up on its non-conference schedule, as they will also have confirmed matchups with Denver and North Dakota, which will likely join their annual meeting with in-state foe St. Thomas. The full schedule is expected to be released at a later date.