Gophers hockey unveils new CCM uniforms
Gophers hockey had been teasing a big announcement this week, and it finally dropped on Wednesday, as it was announced that CCM is enhancing its partnership with the program.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The Gophers have had Nike uniforms since 2008, and they haven't worn CCM uniforms since the 1990s. The change will be for both the men's and women's hockey programs in 2025-26.
"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with CCM with our new jersey agreement," Deputy Athletics Director Tom McGinnis said in a release. "We appreciate their support of the tradition of our men's and women's hockey programs and look to build upon this partnership as we move forward."
Minnesota also announced that Replica jerseys are available for purchase at the Golden Gophers Fan Shop. "A limited number of authentic jerseys will drop later this fall. Keep an eye out for them at 3M Arena at Mariucci and online!" according to a post from the program's X account.
Minnesota men's hockey is only 23 days away from opening its 2025-26 season at home against Michigan Tech on October 3. The design of the uniforms is relatively unchanged, but it will be a return to one of the most recognizable apparel brands in hockey.