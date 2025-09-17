Gophers land commitment from intruiging Tampa, Florida defenseman

BREAKING: 08-born (Tampa, FL) D Levi Harper has verbally committed to Minnesota, per his Instagram.



Listed at 5-foot-11, he had 44 points with 11 goals and 33 assists last season with Shattuck St. Mary's. He will play for the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL in 2025-26.… pic.twitter.com/Y0OOwQNLpy