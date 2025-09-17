Gophers land commitment from intruiging Tampa, Florida defenseman
Tampa, Florida, 2008-born defenseman Levi Harper verbally committed to Gophers hockey on Wednesday before he begins his first season with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2025-26.
"I am very excited and proud to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of Minnesota. I want to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, advisor, and everyone else who has supported me along my journey," he posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Harper played with Shattuck St. Mary's in each of the last three seasons. He had 44 points with 33 assists and 11 goals in 55 games during the 2024-25 campaign. He is now the eighth player from the prep ranks to commit to Gophers men's hockey this summer.
Full Gophers recruiting cycle:
- Carter Casey, G
- Gunnar Conboy, F
- Wyatt Cullen, F
- Brooks Cullen, F
- Luca Jarvis, F
- Ben Geiger, D
- Broden McArthur, D
- Levi Harper, D