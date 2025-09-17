All Gophers

Gophers land commitment from intruiging Tampa, Florida defenseman

Minnesota continues to add to a busy summer on the recruiting trail.

Tony Liebert

Gophers fans at 3M Arena at Mariucci
Gophers fans at 3M Arena at Mariucci / Picture via: University of Minnesota

Tampa, Florida, 2008-born defenseman Levi Harper verbally committed to Gophers hockey on Wednesday before he begins his first season with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2025-26.

"I am very excited and proud to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of Minnesota. I want to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, advisor, and everyone else who has supported me along my journey," he posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Listed at 5-foot-11, Harper played with Shattuck St. Mary's in each of the last three seasons. He had 44 points with 33 assists and 11 goals in 55 games during the 2024-25 campaign. He is now the eighth player from the prep ranks to commit to Gophers men's hockey this summer.

Full Gophers recruiting cycle:

  • Carter Casey, G
  • Gunnar Conboy, F
  • Wyatt Cullen, F
  • Brooks Cullen, F
  • Luca Jarvis, F
  • Ben Geiger, D
  • Broden McArthur, D
  • Levi Harper, D

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Hockey