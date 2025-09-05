Gophers men's hockey announces three captains for 2025-26 season
Gophers men's hockey officially announced on Friday that Brody Lamb, Luke Mittelstadt and Cal Thomas will be their captains for the 2025-26 season.
Cal Thomas: senior, defenseman
The 2025-26 season will be Thomas' fourth in a Gophers uniform. The Maple Grove, Minn., native was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He dealt with some injuries last season, but he has 25 total points with two goals and 23 assists in 105 games during his Minnesota career.
Luke Mittelstadt: senior, defenseman
Mittelstadt joins Thomas as one of two defensemen who will rep the 'C' on their uniform this season with the Gophers. He was a seventh-round pick by the Canadiens in 2023. In 40 games last season, he had 18 total points with two goals and 16 assists.
Brody Lamb: senior, forward
Lamb is Minnesota's top returning point scorer. In 39 games last season, he had 26 points with 17 goals and nine assists. The Byron, Minn. native could have a breakout season in 2025-26, as a former fourth-round pick for the New York Rangers in 2021.
Minnesota will officially begin its 2025-26 season on Friday, October 3 at 3M Arena at Mariucci against Michigan Tech.