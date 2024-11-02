Gophers men's hockey holds off Penn State in Big Ten opener
Minnesota began its 2024-25 Big Ten campaign with a win.
In this story:
The Gophers men's hockey team began its 2024-25 Big Ten campaign with a victory on Friday night, taking down Penn State 3-1 at home.
The Nittany Lions struck first with the only goal in the first period. Star junior forward Jimmy Snuggerud led the Gophers back with two goals, brining his season total to three.
After allowing the early goal, sophomore goaltender Nathan Airey played on his head. Penn State put 22 shots on goal compared to Minnesota's 34. Jimmy Clark was the only other Gophers player to find the back of the net.
The Gophers now sit 6-1 on the season and they will take on Penn State again on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on FOX9+ and BTN+, as Minnesota looks for its sixth straight victory.
Published