Gophers sign two-time USHL champion defenseman Finn McLaughlin

McLaughlin is expected to join Minnesota's 2025-26 roster.

Tony Liebert

3M Arena at Mariucci
3M Arena at Mariucci / Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Athletics

Gophers men's hockey announced on Friday that they've signed two-time United States Hockey League (USHL) champion defender Finn McLaughlin. He was originally committed to Denver, but he's now expected to join Minnesota's roster for next season.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, McLaughlin has been playing in the USHL for two seasons. In the 2023-24 season, he spent time with the Youngstown Phantoms, but he was dealt to the eventual champion Fargo Force. He totaled 12 points (8 assists, 4 goals) in 51 total games between both teams.

He took his game to another level with Fargo in 2024-25, scoring 20 points (15 assists, 5 goals) in 43 games, but he was dealt again to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, which eventually won the 2024-25 league championship. He finished the season with 25 total points.

McLaughlin is 19 years old and he doesn't turn 20 until February 2026.

A native of Canmore, Alberta, Canada, he had been verbally committed to Denver since 2022 before flipping to Minnesota. He's one of eight defensemen expected to be on Minnesota's 2025-26 roster.

Published
