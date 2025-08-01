Lakeville North High School star commits to Gophers hockey
Lakeville, Minnesota native Gunnar Conboy verbally announced his commitment to Gophers hocky via an Instagram post on Friday.
"I’m proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 Hockey at the University of Minnesota. I would like to thank my family, friends, and everyone else who helped me get to this point. Can’t wait to see what the future holds. #gogophs 〽️〽️," he wrote.
We're still a few years away from Conboy making the jump to NCAA hockey, but Friday was the first day players born in 2009 were allowed to commit to college programs. He didn't waste anytime to announce he was staying home to play for the Gophers.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Conboy played two seasons of high school hockey for Lakeville North. He totaled 37 goals and 29 assists in 53 games. He has signed a USHL (United States Hockey League) tender with the Green Bay Gamblers, and that's where he's expected to play in 2025-26.