Lakeville North High School star commits to Gophers hockey

BREAKING: '09 born, Lakeville, MN native Gunnar Conboy (@_gunnarconboy4) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



After 2 seasons at Lakeville North HS, with 37 goals and 29 assists, he will join the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) in 2025-26. https://t.co/wOqBzav2Mh pic.twitter.com/SkC8luUWQP