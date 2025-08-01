All Gophers

Lakeville North High School star commits to Gophers hockey

Minnesota added a commitment from 16-year-old Gunnar Conboy on Friday.

Tony Liebert

Apr 15, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Prior to the game between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks, Bob Motzko is announced as the head coach for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship by John Vanbiesbrouck (right). The ceremony was held at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Lakeville, Minnesota native Gunnar Conboy verbally announced his commitment to Gophers hocky via an Instagram post on Friday.

"I’m proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 Hockey at the University of Minnesota. I would like to thank my family, friends, and everyone else who helped me get to this point. Can’t wait to see what the future holds. #gogophs 〽️〽️," he wrote.

We're still a few years away from Conboy making the jump to NCAA hockey, but Friday was the first day players born in 2009 were allowed to commit to college programs. He didn't waste anytime to announce he was staying home to play for the Gophers.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Conboy played two seasons of high school hockey for Lakeville North. He totaled 37 goals and 29 assists in 53 games. He has signed a USHL (United States Hockey League) tender with the Green Bay Gamblers, and that's where he's expected to play in 2025-26.

