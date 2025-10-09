All Gophers

Minnesota Gophers men's hockey 2025-26 TV schedule: How to watch every game

Minnesota revealed broadcast details for every regular-season game on Thursday.

Tony Liebert

Gophers fans at 3M Arena at Mariucci
Gophers fans at 3M Arena at Mariucci / Picture via: University of Minnesota

The Gophers officially announced their TV schedule for the rest of the 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday. They will appear on six different stations or streaming platforms this season.

Big Ten Network (10 games)

  • 10/9 Boston College
  • 10/30 @ Wisconsin
  • 12/4 @ Ohio State
  • 12/5 @ Ohio State
  • 1/9 @ Penn State
  • 1/10 @ Penn State
  • 1/24 @ Michigan State
  • 2/7 Ohio State
  • 2/26 @ Michigan
  • 2/27 @ Michigan

FOX9+ and B1G+ (15 games)

  • 10/10 Boston College
  • 10/24 Minnesota Duluth
  • 10/25 Minnesota Duluth
  • 11/7 Notre Dame
  • 11/8 Notre Dame
  • 11/14 Long Island
  • 11/15 Long Island
  • 11/22 Penn State
  • 1/16 Michigan
  • 1/17 Michigan
  • 1/30 Wisconsin
  • 1/31 Wisconsin
  • 2/6 Ohio State
  • 3/5 Michigan State
  • 3/6 Michigan State

B1G+ (2 games)

  • 11/1 @ Wisconsin
  • 1/23 @ Michigan State

Peacock (2 games)

  • 2/13 @ Notre Dame
  • 2/14 @ Notre Dame

FOX9+ (3 games)

  • 10/17 @ North Dakota
  • 10/17 @ North Dakota
  • 1/2 @ Bemidji State (Exhibition)

FS1 (1 game)

  • 11/21 Penn State

NCHC.tv (1 game)

  • 11/29 vs. Denver (Ball Arena)

