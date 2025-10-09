Minnesota Gophers men's hockey 2025-26 TV schedule: How to watch every game
Minnesota revealed broadcast details for every regular-season game on Thursday.
The Gophers officially announced their TV schedule for the rest of the 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday. They will appear on six different stations or streaming platforms this season.
Big Ten Network (10 games)
- 10/9 Boston College
- 10/30 @ Wisconsin
- 12/4 @ Ohio State
- 12/5 @ Ohio State
- 1/9 @ Penn State
- 1/10 @ Penn State
- 1/24 @ Michigan State
- 2/7 Ohio State
- 2/26 @ Michigan
- 2/27 @ Michigan
FOX9+ and B1G+ (15 games)
- 10/10 Boston College
- 10/24 Minnesota Duluth
- 10/25 Minnesota Duluth
- 11/7 Notre Dame
- 11/8 Notre Dame
- 11/14 Long Island
- 11/15 Long Island
- 11/22 Penn State
- 1/16 Michigan
- 1/17 Michigan
- 1/30 Wisconsin
- 1/31 Wisconsin
- 2/6 Ohio State
- 3/5 Michigan State
- 3/6 Michigan State
B1G+ (2 games)
- 11/1 @ Wisconsin
- 1/23 @ Michigan State
Peacock (2 games)
- 2/13 @ Notre Dame
- 2/14 @ Notre Dame
FOX9+ (3 games)
- 10/17 @ North Dakota
- 10/17 @ North Dakota
- 1/2 @ Bemidji State (Exhibition)
FS1 (1 game)
- 11/21 Penn State
NCHC.tv (1 game)
- 11/29 vs. Denver (Ball Arena)
