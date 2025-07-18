Swedish goalie, 15, visits Gophers amid action in Minnesota's Da Beauty League

All Gophers

Gophers locker room at 3M Arena at Mariucci / Picture via: University of Minnesota

Top-rated goalie prospect Vilmer Salén Forsberg has reportedly taken a visit to the University of Minnesota campus.

Forsberg, 15, is considered one of the best goaltenders for selection in the 2027 NHL Draft. From Södertälje, Sweden, Forsberg has played for the Swedish U-16 team, posting a .921 save percentage in four games.

The Swede was taken with the first pick of the seventh round of the USHL Draft by the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He also recently appeared in the Minnesota-based Da Beauty League, making him the youngest player ever to appear in the summer league.

Da Beauty League features players from the NHL and college hockey in a 4-on-4 tournament, held annually since 2015 at Bremer Arena in Edina. In his debut Wednesday night, Forsberg recorded 38 saves in a scoreless tie. Forsberg plays for Team Tria, who are next in action next Wednesday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. CT.

