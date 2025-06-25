All Gophers

Three Gophers selected in 2025 PWHL Draft

Ella Huber was the first of three Gophers selected in Tuesday night's PWHL Draft.

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Ella Huber (26) skating against Minnesota State, Makato
Ella Huber (26) skating against Minnesota State, Makato / Photo credit: Brad Rampel/University of Minnesota Athletics

Three Gophers women's hockey stars were selected in Tuesday night's PWHL draft.

Forward Ella Huber was the first of a trio of Gophers selected, when the Boston Fleet called her name with the second pick of the second round. Two picks later, Natalie Mlynkova was selected by the Montreal Victoire. Peyton Hemp was taken with the fifth pick in the fourth round by the Ottawa Charge.

Huber was 12th in the nation and second on the Gophers with 48 points (15 goals and 33 assists) this season for Minnesota. Mlynkova tallied 34 points (16 goals and 18 assists) on the season, good for third on the team. Hemp trailed Mlynkova by one point with 33 (16 goals and 17 assists).

Huber, Mlynkova, and Hemp are the fourth, fifth and sixth players over the past three years to be drafted from the Gophers, following 2023 first overall pick Tayler Heise, 2023 third-round pick Grace Zumwinkle, and 2024 seventh-round pick Madeline Wethington.

Five University of Minnesota-Duluth players were taken in Tuesday night's draft: Olivia Mobley (third-round, Boston), Nina Jobst-Smith (third-round, Vancouver), Clara Van Wieren (third-round, Toronto), Hanna Baskin (sixth-round, Toronto), and Olivia Wallin (sixth-round, Seattle).

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports
JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Gophers Hockey