Three Gophers selected in 2025 PWHL Draft
Three Gophers women's hockey stars were selected in Tuesday night's PWHL draft.
Forward Ella Huber was the first of a trio of Gophers selected, when the Boston Fleet called her name with the second pick of the second round. Two picks later, Natalie Mlynkova was selected by the Montreal Victoire. Peyton Hemp was taken with the fifth pick in the fourth round by the Ottawa Charge.
Huber was 12th in the nation and second on the Gophers with 48 points (15 goals and 33 assists) this season for Minnesota. Mlynkova tallied 34 points (16 goals and 18 assists) on the season, good for third on the team. Hemp trailed Mlynkova by one point with 33 (16 goals and 17 assists).
Huber, Mlynkova, and Hemp are the fourth, fifth and sixth players over the past three years to be drafted from the Gophers, following 2023 first overall pick Tayler Heise, 2023 third-round pick Grace Zumwinkle, and 2024 seventh-round pick Madeline Wethington.
Five University of Minnesota-Duluth players were taken in Tuesday night's draft: Olivia Mobley (third-round, Boston), Nina Jobst-Smith (third-round, Vancouver), Clara Van Wieren (third-round, Toronto), Hanna Baskin (sixth-round, Toronto), and Olivia Wallin (sixth-round, Seattle).