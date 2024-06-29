Three incoming Gophers freshmen selected in NHL draft
A trio of incoming Gophers men’s hockey freshmen heard their names called on the second day of the NHL draft Saturday afternoon. There have now been 242 Gophers players who have been selected in the NHL draft all time, the most by any college hockey program.
Brodie Ziemer, a forward who spent the last two seasons playing with the USA Hockey National Development Team, was the first future Gopher to hear his name called, getting selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round. The Chaska, Minn., native tallied 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 61 appearances for the U.S. last season.
John Whipple, a defenseman who also played for the U.S. development team the last two seasons, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round.
The Minnetonka, Minn., native recorded 17 points (2 goals, 15 assists) in 61 games for the U.S. last season and posted a plus-minus of plus-19.
Erik Pahlsson, meanwhile, was drafted by the Nashville Predators with the No. 213 overall pick in the seventh round of Saturday’s draft. Pahlsson, a forward who hails from Sweden, spent last season in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, who he helped reach the USHL Clark Cup Final. Pahlsson was sixth in the league in scoring with 72 points (28 goals, 44 assists) in 57 games.