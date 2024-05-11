All Gophers

2025 kicker Daniel Jackson commits to Minnesota

The Gophers have found their kicker of the future.

Tony Liebert

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J Fleck on the
Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J Fleck on the / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

2025, Alexandria, Minnesota kicker Daniel Jackson committed to the Gophers Saturday night.

He will be joining Minnesota as a preferred walk-on (PWO), over top scholarship offers from Cornell, North Dakota State and Army. He punts and kicks for Alexandria, but he is expected to kick for the Gophers.

Minnesota currently has Dragan Kesich and David Kemp as the only two scholarship kickers on the roster. Kesich's eligibility is up after the season, while Kemp will have one more year. In 2025 when Jackson joins the program, he will compete with Kemp for full-time kicking duties.

Full 2025 class

Emmanuel Karmo LB, Robbinsdale, Minnesota

Torin Pettaway DL, Middleton, Wisconsin

Cross Nimmo TE, Mentor, Ohio

- Enoch Atewogbola DE, Avion, Indiana

Cameron Begalle WR, Andover, Minnesota

Zachry Harden CB, Covington, Georgia

- Daniel Jackson, K, Alexandria, Minnesota

Published
Tony Liebert

TONY LIEBERT