2025 kicker Daniel Jackson commits to Minnesota
2025, Alexandria, Minnesota kicker Daniel Jackson committed to the Gophers Saturday night.
He will be joining Minnesota as a preferred walk-on (PWO), over top scholarship offers from Cornell, North Dakota State and Army. He punts and kicks for Alexandria, but he is expected to kick for the Gophers.
Minnesota currently has Dragan Kesich and David Kemp as the only two scholarship kickers on the roster. Kesich's eligibility is up after the season, while Kemp will have one more year. In 2025 when Jackson joins the program, he will compete with Kemp for full-time kicking duties.
Full 2025 class
- Emmanuel Karmo LB, Robbinsdale, Minnesota
- Torin Pettaway DL, Middleton, Wisconsin
- Cross Nimmo TE, Mentor, Ohio
- Enoch Atewogbola DE, Avion, Indiana
- Cameron Begalle WR, Andover, Minnesota
- Zachry Harden CB, Covington, Georgia
- Daniel Jackson, K, Alexandria, Minnesota