4-star 2026 offensive lineman Gregory Patrick includes Gophers in top 9 schools
Portage, Michigan 2026 offensive lineman Gregory Patrick released his top nine schools on Monday, which included the Gophers among some of the top programs in the Midwest.
"Thank you to the amazing coaches & programs who have invested time in recruiting me. I’m extremely humbled & grateful for their interest," Patrick posted on X. "Going into my junior year, I will be focusing on these 9 schools, but most of all on my [high school] brothers & pursuing our goals!"
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Patrick is the No. 155 recruit in the country, the No. 13 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Michigan. Listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds he has intriguing longterm potential.
Minnesota was the second FBS school to offer him a scholarship on April 21. They will now have to compete against Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin in recruiting Patrick.
The Gophers already have four verbal commitments for their 2026 class, but landing a player like Patrick could absolutely transform their future recruiting outlook.