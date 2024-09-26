All Gophers

4-star forward from Arizona prep school plans official visit with Gophers

Tristan Beckford is an Ontario native who plays at a prep school in Arizona.

Joe Nelson

July 18, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; UPlay's Tristan Beckford (0) moves down the court during the UPlay and PSA Cardinals game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. UPlay won 53-45. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network
July 18, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; UPlay's Tristan Beckford (0) moves down the court during the UPlay and PSA Cardinals game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. UPlay won 53-45. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

A name to watch on the Gophers recruiting circuit is 2025 forward Tristan Beckford.

According to 247Sports, Beckford will take an official visit to the University of Minnesota on Monday.

Beckford is a 6-foot-5 small forward from Ontario who plays his high school basketball at Fort Erie International Academy in Phoenix, Arizona. 247Sports rates him as a four-star recruit and the 145th-ranked player in the country in the class of 2025.

Minnesota offered Beckford a scholarship on Sept. 20, according to his X account. He also holds offers from Boise State, Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Mississippi State.

The Gophers have just one verbal commitment in the class of 2025 and it's from Kai Shinholster, who is a three-star guard from Pennsylvania.

Published
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

Home/Gophers Recruiting