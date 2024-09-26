4-star forward from Arizona prep school plans official visit with Gophers
A name to watch on the Gophers recruiting circuit is 2025 forward Tristan Beckford.
According to 247Sports, Beckford will take an official visit to the University of Minnesota on Monday.
Beckford is a 6-foot-5 small forward from Ontario who plays his high school basketball at Fort Erie International Academy in Phoenix, Arizona. 247Sports rates him as a four-star recruit and the 145th-ranked player in the country in the class of 2025.
Minnesota offered Beckford a scholarship on Sept. 20, according to his X account. He also holds offers from Boise State, Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Mississippi State.
The Gophers have just one verbal commitment in the class of 2025 and it's from Kai Shinholster, who is a three-star guard from Pennsylvania.