4-star wide receiver recruit picks Iowa over Minnesota
Buried in the holiday weekend sports news cycle was a four-star wide receiver Terrence Smith committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes over the Minnesota Gophers. Was it a coincidence that Smith chose Iowa over Minnesota after the Hawkeyes looked great throwing the ball in their season opener compared to Minnesota's struggles in the air against North Carolina? That's neither here nor there, but the timing of Smith's commitment is hard to ignore.
Either way, the Gophers didn't land one of the most coveted wide receivers recruits in the class of 2025. Smith is rated four stars by 247Sports and ranks 350th nationally in the 2025 recruiting class. He's ranked 171st nationally On3 and the 25th-best wide receiver in the country.
The 6-foot-3 rising prospect visited the University of Minnesota on June 14-16 and then spent the weekend of June 21 at the University of Iowa. His made his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Sunday.
Smith is Iowa's first wide receiver commit in the 2025 recruiting class whereas Minnesota already has three: Bradley Martino (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Cameron Begalle (Andover, Minn.) and Legend Lyons (Covina, Cal.)