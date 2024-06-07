Abu Tarawallie, the No. 2-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2025 class, commits to Gophers
The Gophers football team gained a commitment from Heritage Christian Academy's Abu Tarawallie on Friday, a big in-state addition to its highly-ranked 2025 recruiting class.
Tarawallie announced his commitment on social media.
Tarawallie is a three-star defensive lineman and the No. 2-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2025 class, according to 247Sports, which also ranks him No. 73 in the nation among defensive linemen.
Tarawallie, an Osseo, Minn., native, fielded several Division I offers, including from Big Ten rivals Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State. Tarawallie, who's 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, also received offers from Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State.
The Gophers now have the top-two in-state recruits committed to their 2025 class, having already received a commitment from top-ranked recruit Emmanuel Karmo.