Alabama offers top 2027 Minnesota OL Dajohn Yarborough before Gophers
Benilde-St. Margaret's 2027 offensive tackle Dajohn Yarborough announced that he received a scholarship from Alabama on Sunday.
Yarborough still has two more full seasons of high school football, but he has compiled quite the offer list. The Crimson Tide join Iowa State, Maryland, Kansas State, Kansas and Boston College as programs that have offered him a scholarship.
Wayzata's Eli Diane is the consensus top 2027 recruit in the state of Minnesota, but Yarbourough is making an argument to be a strong No. 2. He was on the Gophers campus for an unofficial visit earlier this year, but he doesn't yet have an offer from his hometown school.
We're still very early in the 2027 cycle, but it's clear that there will be some elite in-state talent. Diane is verbally committed to the Gophers, and they'll have a lot of competition in Yarbourough's recruitment.