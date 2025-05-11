Alabama offers top 2027 Minnesota OL Dajohn Yarborough before Gophers

WOW! After A Great phone call with @CoachCKap I am Extremely Blessed To Receive My first #SEC Offer From The University Of Alabama! Thank you! #Rolltide #Juicesquad @PlayerProMorgan @CoachB53 @KalenDeBoer @STARSMP1 @AllenTrieu @adamgorney @OJW_Scouting @BSM_Football @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/C3G95aFXRQ