All Gophers

Alabama offers top 2027 Minnesota OL Dajohn Yarborough before Gophers

The Crimson Tide is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes for recruits.

Tony Liebert

Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al leads the Million Dollar Band before the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al leads the Million Dollar Band before the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports / Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Benilde-St. Margaret's 2027 offensive tackle Dajohn Yarborough announced that he received a scholarship from Alabama on Sunday.

Yarborough still has two more full seasons of high school football, but he has compiled quite the offer list. The Crimson Tide join Iowa State, Maryland, Kansas State, Kansas and Boston College as programs that have offered him a scholarship.

Wayzata's Eli Diane is the consensus top 2027 recruit in the state of Minnesota, but Yarbourough is making an argument to be a strong No. 2. He was on the Gophers campus for an unofficial visit earlier this year, but he doesn't yet have an offer from his hometown school.

Related: Three-star Colorado lineman schedules Gophers official visit

We're still very early in the 2027 cycle, but it's clear that there will be some elite in-state talent. Diane is verbally committed to the Gophers, and they'll have a lot of competition in Yarbourough's recruitment.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting