All Gophers

Belmont transfer outfielder commits to Gophers baseball

Minnesota has added another intriguing talent from the transfer portal.

Tony Liebert

Ty Allen's Gophers commitment post
Ty Allen's Gophers commitment post / Picture via: ty.allen7 (IG)

Belmont transfer outfielder Ty Allen committed to Gophers baseball on Monday, giving the program their sixth pickup from the portal this offseason.

Hailing from Franklin, Tenn., Allen opted to stay near home for his first two seasons of college baseball. In his first season with the Bruins in 2024, he finished with a .150 batting average in 20 at-bats. He also pitched 22.2 innings and struck out 16 batters, while finishing with a 7.94 ERA.

He found his home as an outfielder in 2025, and he didn't appear on the mound once. He finished last season, hitting .323/.402/.534 with 12 HRs and 48 RBIs. He was even named Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) player of the week in early May.

Related: Gophers baseball adds NDSU veteran from portal, Berkland heads to Notre Dame

Allen will have two years of eligibility left, and he's a significant addition for the Gophers, as they look to replace star outfielder Drew Berkland, who has transferred to Notre Dame this offseason.

Minnesota has been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason, but Allen gives them an intriguing bat, as Ty McDevitt and the Gophers' staff look to continue building the program heading into year two.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting