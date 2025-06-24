Belmont transfer outfielder commits to Gophers baseball
Belmont transfer outfielder Ty Allen committed to Gophers baseball on Monday, giving the program their sixth pickup from the portal this offseason.
Hailing from Franklin, Tenn., Allen opted to stay near home for his first two seasons of college baseball. In his first season with the Bruins in 2024, he finished with a .150 batting average in 20 at-bats. He also pitched 22.2 innings and struck out 16 batters, while finishing with a 7.94 ERA.
He found his home as an outfielder in 2025, and he didn't appear on the mound once. He finished last season, hitting .323/.402/.534 with 12 HRs and 48 RBIs. He was even named Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) player of the week in early May.
Related: Gophers baseball adds NDSU veteran from portal, Berkland heads to Notre Dame
Allen will have two years of eligibility left, and he's a significant addition for the Gophers, as they look to replace star outfielder Drew Berkland, who has transferred to Notre Dame this offseason.
Minnesota has been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason, but Allen gives them an intriguing bat, as Ty McDevitt and the Gophers' staff look to continue building the program heading into year two.