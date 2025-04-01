Colorado State's Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will transfer to Minnesota

BREAKING: Colorado State transfer forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson has committed to the Gophers, @TravisBranham_ was first.



6-foot-8, averaged 9.0p and 4.4r per game on 49.1/35.4/75.9 splits last szn. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.