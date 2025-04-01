Colorado State's Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will transfer to Minnesota
After entering the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, Colorado State forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson committed to the Gophers only a few hours later.
Listed at 6-foot-8, Crocker-Johnson was a major contributor for the Rams last season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game on 49.1/35.4/75.9 shooting splits. He started 29 of the team's 36 games. He averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in CSU's two NCAA Tournament games.
He began his career at Arkansas Little Rock and averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game en route to Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Freshman of the Year honors. He will have two years of eligibility left with the Gophers.
Minnesota currently has only two scholarship players — Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove — expected to return next season. It's still early to predict where Crocker-Johnson could fit in, but he has the potential to start in the frontcourt next season.
Head coach Niko Medved, who coached Crocker-Johnson at Colorado State, now has at least 11 scholarships available to build out the rest of his roster for 2025-26.