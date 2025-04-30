Deion Sanders, Colorado push to flip Gophers cornerback commit
Four-star 2026 cornerback Justin Hopkins has been verbally committed to the Gophers since February 17, but he announced on Wednesday that he has received an offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado.
It's worth noting, Hopkins was recently on the Minnesota campus for an unofficial visit early this month, and there have been no signs of him having second thoughts about his commitment. But, in today's recruiting era, more than ever, things can change quickly. There have been many instances where a player announcing an offer is just a blip on the radar, but Hopkins did feel the need to share it on social media.
Sanders is obviously one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, and Colorado has become one of the biggest stages in college football since he became the program's head coach. The most likely scenario is that Hopkins just wanted to respect Sanders and Colorado's interest, but it's a situation worth monitoring.
Hopkins is a consensus four-star recruit and he's the 326th-ranked player in the class of 2026 according to On3. He's the type of player that dramatically changes the outlook of a recruiting class at a program like Minnesota. He is still scheduled to officially visit the Gophers for their annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event on May 30.