Dynamic 2026 Florida defensive end schedules unofficial visit with Gophers
Port Orange, Fla. defensive end Freddie Wilson is the latest 2026 recruit heavily linked to the Gophers, as he announced that he will be taking an unofficial visit to the University of Minnesota on February 1, according to a post on his personal X account.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Wilson is viewed as a three-star recruit according to most sites. On3 ranks him as the 586th-best player in the class of 2026, the No. 26 DL and the No. 81 player in the state of Florida. He currently holds top offers from Miami (FL), LSU and Pittsburgh among others.
Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III has already been putting on the full-court press, visiting him at his Spruce Creek High School on Jan. 9 and then again at home on Jan. 20 according to posts on social media. Minnesota officially offered him a scholarship on Oct. 7 and there seems to be some growing interest between both sides.
As a junior last season, he recorded 65 total tackles, 7 TFLs and 5 sacks according to MaxPreps. He likely projects as a traditional defensive end at the next level. He is currently viewed as a three-star prospect, but with a big senior season, he could quickly rise up the recruiting boards. The fact that he holds offers from programs like Miami and LSU tells you that he is worth keeping an eye on if you're a Gophers fan.