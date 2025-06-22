All Gophers

Dynamic 2026 Florida DL recruit includes Gophers among finalists

Freddie Wilson will make his college commitment choice between Minnesota, Miami (FL) and Georgia Tech.

Tony Liebert

Gophers DL coach Dennis Dottin-Carter (left) with Freddie Wilson (right) during an in-home visit.
Gophers DL coach Dennis Dottin-Carter (left) with Freddie Wilson (right) during an in-home visit. / Picture via: @_area57 (X)
In this story:

Three-star Florida defensive lineman Freddie Wilson officially announced on Sunday that the three final schools in his recruitment include Minnesota, Miami (FL) and Georgia Tech.

Wilson is a 2026 prospect who Minnesota has been recruiting heavily. He was offered a scholarship on October 7 and he had a strong relationship with former DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere III. The Gophers and new DL coach Dennis Dottin-Carter maintained a strong relationship, and got him on campus twice, which was highlighted by an official visit earlier this summer.

Related: Gophers add verbal commitment from Texas safety to 2026 class

Standing at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Wilson projects as an interior lineman at the next level. He took official visits to Miami (FL) and Georgia Tech following his stop in Minnesota. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 515th-best player in the class of 2026.

Jeremiah Benson is the only true interior defensive lineman committed to Minnesota's class, and Wilson could be a huge addition. He did not announce a date for his commitment, but Wilson is a player worth monitoring this summer.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting