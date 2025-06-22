Dynamic 2026 Florida DL recruit includes Gophers among finalists
Three-star Florida defensive lineman Freddie Wilson officially announced on Sunday that the three final schools in his recruitment include Minnesota, Miami (FL) and Georgia Tech.
Wilson is a 2026 prospect who Minnesota has been recruiting heavily. He was offered a scholarship on October 7 and he had a strong relationship with former DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere III. The Gophers and new DL coach Dennis Dottin-Carter maintained a strong relationship, and got him on campus twice, which was highlighted by an official visit earlier this summer.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Wilson projects as an interior lineman at the next level. He took official visits to Miami (FL) and Georgia Tech following his stop in Minnesota. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 515th-best player in the class of 2026.
Jeremiah Benson is the only true interior defensive lineman committed to Minnesota's class, and Wilson could be a huge addition. He did not announce a date for his commitment, but Wilson is a player worth monitoring this summer.