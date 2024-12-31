Ex-Gophers RB transfers back to the school he left last offseason
Sieh Bangura was at Minnesota for less than 12 months, but he's now heading back to Ohio — the school he transferred away from last offseason.
After totaling more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns at Ohio from 2021 to 2023, Bangura wanted to try his luck in the Big Ten at Minnesota in 2024. He wasn't able to get on the field much, playing only seven snaps, and recording four carries for 12 yards.
This time last year there was hope that Bangura would be the Gophers' No. 2 option after Darius Taylor, but he was beat out by Oklahoma's Marcus Major for that role. He fell all the way down the No. 4 or even No. 5 on the running back depth chart, trailing Jordan Nubin and Jaren Mangham in overall work.
He seemed like nearly a sure thing to be a contributor at Minnesota, but he will now head back to Ohio in hopes of finding the form he had as an underclassman.
