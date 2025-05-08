Ex-Gophers signee Jacob Ross will play for UConn next season
Talented 2025 wing Jacob Ross was signed and committed to play for Ben Johnson and the Gophers, but after the coaching change, he was released from his National Letter of Intent (NLI) and he'll now play for UConn and head coach Danny Hurley next season.
Listed at 6-foot-5, Ross played his final season of high school basketball at SoCal Academy in Castaic, California. He's a three-star prospect and the 189th-ranked player in the country according to the latest 247Sports Composite.
He originally chose Minnesota over top offers from Kansas State, VCU and Old Dominion. He'll now play for one of the best coaches in the country alongside his older brother Jayden Ross.
There was a lot of talk about Johnson's final recruiting class before getting fired, but Ross is now heading to UConn, and former signee Parker Jefferson is heading to Gonzaga. Two of his recruits will play at two of the most well-respected programs in the sport.