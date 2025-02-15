All Gophers

Fast-rising 2026 Utah wide receiver schedules unofficial visit with Gophers

Kai Meza continues to climb up 2026 high school recruiting boards.

Tony Liebert

Kai Meza
Kai Meza / Picture via: @KaiMeza7 (X)
Three-star 2026 Utah wide receiver Kai Meza has scheduled an unofficial visit with the Gophers for April 11 according to 247Sports College Football Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo.

Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Meza is the 14th-ranked player in Utah according to 247Sports. He will take unofficial visits to UCLA on March 1 and Cal on March 14 before coming to Minnesota.

After beginning his high school career at Mountain Ridge High School, he transferred to Corner Canyon, where he broke out as a junior. With 57 receptions for 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, he continues to rise up high school recruiting boards.

According to Angulo's post, Meza was a top performer at last weekend's Battle 7 on 7 event in Las Vegas. He holds other top offers from programs such as Boise State, Oklahoma State and Utah. Minnesota was his eighth Division I offer last October.

Minnesota has scheduled official visits with 12 different 2026 recruits for May and June, but Meza is an intriguing name to keep an eye on, as the cycle continues to heat up this spring.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

