Fast-rising 2026 Utah wide receiver schedules unofficial visit with Gophers
Three-star 2026 Utah wide receiver Kai Meza has scheduled an unofficial visit with the Gophers for April 11 according to 247Sports College Football Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo.
Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Meza is the 14th-ranked player in Utah according to 247Sports. He will take unofficial visits to UCLA on March 1 and Cal on March 14 before coming to Minnesota.
After beginning his high school career at Mountain Ridge High School, he transferred to Corner Canyon, where he broke out as a junior. With 57 receptions for 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, he continues to rise up high school recruiting boards.
According to Angulo's post, Meza was a top performer at last weekend's Battle 7 on 7 event in Las Vegas. He holds other top offers from programs such as Boise State, Oklahoma State and Utah. Minnesota was his eighth Division I offer last October.
Minnesota has scheduled official visits with 12 different 2026 recruits for May and June, but Meza is an intriguing name to keep an eye on, as the cycle continues to heat up this spring.
