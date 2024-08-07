Former Gophers offensive line commit flips to Washington
Former Gophers football commitment Zac Stascausky is staying on the West Coast. The 2025 offensive line recruit from Portland committed to the University of Washington Tuesday night.
Stascausky, a three-star prospect, the No. 2-ranked recruit in Oregon’s 2025 class and the No, 63-ranked offensive tackle nationally according to 247Sports, previously committed to the U on June 9 but decommitted from the program on July 30 shortly after visiting the Huskies.
In addition to offers from Minnesota and Washington, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman also fielded offers from several other Division I programs, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Cal, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV and Washington State, according to 247Sports.
The Gophers still have 23 commitments to their 2025 class that ranks 46th nationally. Stascausky is the 25th commitment to Washington’s 2025 class that ranks 19th in the nation.