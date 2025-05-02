Former Gophers signee Parker Jefferson lands at Gonzaga
Waxahachie, Texas, 2025 big man Parker Jefferson verbally committed to the Gophers last November. After the firing of Ben Johnson, he requested a release from his Letter of Intent (LOI), and he has now landed at college basketball powerhouse Gonzaga.
Listed at 6-foot-9, Jefferson was very productive at Inglewood High School as a senior, averaging 16.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 164th-best player in the class of 2025.
Jefferson was accompanied by Jacob Ross and Kai Shinholster in Johnson's final 2025 high school recruiting class. Shinholster opted to remain with the Gophers, but Ross is still looking for a new school. Jefferson was viewed as their top commit, and he will now play for future Hall of Fame head coach Mark Few.