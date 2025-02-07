All Gophers

Four-star 2026 CB Justin Hopkins includes Gophers in top four schools

Minnesota is in the mix one of the best high school cornerbacks in the country.

Tony Liebert

Ensworth's Justin Hopkins (25) leaps to receive a pass against McCallie during the third quarter at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
Ensworth's Justin Hopkins (25) leaps to receive a pass against McCallie during the third quarter at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nashville, Tennesse four-star 2026 cornerback Justin Hopkins released his top four schools on Friday, which included the Gophers alongside USC, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Hopkins is the 294th-ranked player in the latest 247Sports Composite, which makes him a four-star recruit. He's the 21st-ranked cornerback and ninth-ranked player in Tennessee according to the latest update.

Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content

Hopkins was on the University of Minnesota campus on November 23 for an unofficial visit when the team hosted Penn State. He was also visited by P.J. Fleck and Gophers cornerback coach Nick Monroe at his high school in January after a basketball game. It was the second of two visits for Monroe.

It seems like Tennessee could be the leader in the clubhouse to land a commitment, but the Gophers are firmly in the mix. Adding a four-star recruit of Hopkins' caliber would be a huge addition to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class before the cycle really heats up later this spring.

Hopkins announced that he will make his final decision later this month on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. CT.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting