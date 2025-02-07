Four-star 2026 CB Justin Hopkins includes Gophers in top four schools
Nashville, Tennesse four-star 2026 cornerback Justin Hopkins released his top four schools on Friday, which included the Gophers alongside USC, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Hopkins is the 294th-ranked player in the latest 247Sports Composite, which makes him a four-star recruit. He's the 21st-ranked cornerback and ninth-ranked player in Tennessee according to the latest update.
Hopkins was on the University of Minnesota campus on November 23 for an unofficial visit when the team hosted Penn State. He was also visited by P.J. Fleck and Gophers cornerback coach Nick Monroe at his high school in January after a basketball game. It was the second of two visits for Monroe.
It seems like Tennessee could be the leader in the clubhouse to land a commitment, but the Gophers are firmly in the mix. Adding a four-star recruit of Hopkins' caliber would be a huge addition to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class before the cycle really heats up later this spring.
Hopkins announced that he will make his final decision later this month on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. CT.