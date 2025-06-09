All Gophers

Four-star 2026 RB commits to Pittsburgh one week after Gophers official visit

Minnesota is still looking for its second RB commit in the class of 2026.

Decatur's Gavin Solito (3) tackles Milford Mill's Damon Ferguson (5) Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in the 2A State Semifinal in Berlin, Maryland. Decatur defeated Milford Mill 35-34.
Decatur's Gavin Solito (3) tackles Milford Mill's Damon Ferguson (5) Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in the 2A State Semifinal in Berlin, Maryland. Decatur defeated Milford Mill 35-34. / Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Four-star, 2026 running back Damon Ferguson took an official visit to Minnesota on May 30 during the U's first Summer Splash recruiting weekend, but he has since verbally committed to Pittsburgh following a visit over the weekend.

Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, Ferguson had an impressive junior season at Millford Mill Academy, racking up 105 carries for 1,341 yards and seven touchdowns. According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he's the 381st-ranked player in the country, the 26th-best running back and the seventh-best player in Maryland, making him a four-star recruit.

The Gophers already have Malvern, Pennsylvania RB Ezekiel Bates verbally committed to their 2026 class, but they typically add two backs each cycle. They will have a big weekend ahead with four-star Texas backs Ashton Rowden and Ryan Estrada, who are expected to be on campus for official visits.

