Four-star safety commits to Kentucky over Gophers and two other finalists
Four-star, Rockford, Illinois safety Messiah Tilson verbally committed to Kentucky on Monday over the Gophers, Wisconsin and Rutgers as finalists. He was once a top target for the Gophers in the 2026 recruiting class, but never made it to his previously scheduled official visit (OV) to Minnesota.
Minnesota offered Tilson a scholarship on November 23, when he was on campus for an unofficial visit before their game against Penn State. On February 9, he publicly announced that he had scheduled an official visit for June 13 to 15, and he was back on campus for an unofficial visit on March 25. He took official visits to Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Rutgers, but never made it back to Minnesota for his OV.
The Gophers currently have 21 players verbally committed to their 2026 recruiting class. With Tilson off the board, their top uncommitted targets now become ATH Roman Voss, ATH Pierce Petersohn and safety Jayden McGregory.