Four-star TE/LB Pierce Petersohn narrows recruitment to two finalists
Dodge Center, Minnesota four-star TE/LB Pierce Petersohn announced on Tuesday night that he narrowed down his recruitment to Penn State and Minnesota.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Petersohn plays all over the field for Triton High School, but he's being recruiting as a linebacker and tight end at the next level. The latest 247Sports Composite rankings have him as a four-star prospect, the 341st-ranked player in the class of 2026 and the third-ranked player in Minnesota.
Petersohn as been on the University of Minnesota a handful of times, but most recently for his official visit during the first weekend of June as part of the Gophers' Summer Splash recruiting event. His top two annuoncement comes before an official visit scheduled with Penn State for this weekend.
The Gophers see Petersohn more as a linebacker, with some tight end packages mixed in, while Penn State is recruiting him almost exclusively as a tight end. He and Jackson TE Roman Voss are the top two uncommitted recruits in the state, but Petersohn's decision is one to monitor closely.