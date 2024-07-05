All Gophers

Gable Steveson working with Gophers coach ahead of Bills training camp

Steveson won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Minnesota's Gable Steveson reacts after his match at 285 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. 220319 Ncaa Session 6 Wr 025 Jpg
Minnesota's Gable Steveson reacts after his match at 285 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. 220319 Ncaa Session 6 Wr 025 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen /
In this story:

Former Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson is back on the University of Minnesota campus as he prepares for his first NFL training camp.

The 23-year-old was recently filmed working on defensive line drills with Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III.

Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive lineman after his release from the WWE earlier this year. The former Gopher has very little football experience.

Before winning three Big Ten heavyweight championships and two NCAA national titles, Steveson was a nationally renowned wrestler at Apple Valley High School. He also took home gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Looking to make the Bills roster, Steveson is following a similar path to former Gophers heavyweight Brock Lesnar, who attempted to make the Vikings roster after a stint with the WWE.

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS

Home/Gophers Recruiting