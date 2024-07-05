Gable Steveson working with Gophers coach ahead of Bills training camp
Former Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson is back on the University of Minnesota campus as he prepares for his first NFL training camp.
The 23-year-old was recently filmed working on defensive line drills with Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III.
Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive lineman after his release from the WWE earlier this year. The former Gopher has very little football experience.
Before winning three Big Ten heavyweight championships and two NCAA national titles, Steveson was a nationally renowned wrestler at Apple Valley High School. He also took home gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Looking to make the Bills roster, Steveson is following a similar path to former Gophers heavyweight Brock Lesnar, who attempted to make the Vikings roster after a stint with the WWE.