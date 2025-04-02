Gophers' 2025 recruit to honor commitment and play for Niko Medved
Based on an X post on Wednesday, it looks like 2025 Philadelphia combo guard Kai Shinholster will remain committed to the Gophers and play for new head coach Niko Medved next season.
Since Medved was hired by Minnesota, 2025 signees Jacob Ross and Parker Jefferson have asked for a release from their National Letter of Intent (NLI). Shinholster now looks like the only hold over from Ben Johnson's 2025 high school recruiting class.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 170 pounds, he chose the Gophers over top offers from Mississippi State, St. Louis and Temple, among others, back in November. The latest 247Sports Composite rankings slot him in as the 239th ranked player in the country and the 8th-best player in Pennsylvania.
After his senior season at William Penn Charter School, he might still be a year away from being a rotational player in the Big Ten, but he has intriguing potential. He's a true combo guard with the potential the play on and off the ball.
With Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove returning alongside Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson coming in, Shinholster gives Minnesota four scholarship players for next season's roster. The roster sizes will grow to a maximum of 15 players, so that means Medved now has 11 open spots.
Medved created a developmental program at Colorado State, turning players like Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy into NBA players. Shinholster's decision to honor his commitment to Minnesota might not be felt in 2025-26, but it gives the staff an opportunity to add to their developmental track record.