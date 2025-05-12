Gophers' 2026 LB recruiting target commits to rival Badgers before official visit
Three-star, Cincinnati, Ohio linebacker Aden Reeder was one of Minnesota's top targets in the class of 2026. He verbally committed to Wisconsin on Monday, less than four weeks before his scheduled official visit with the Gophers.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Reeder was being recruited as an edge defender by new Gophers rush ends coach C.J. Robbins. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 601st-best player in the country and the 25th-best player in Ohio.
Minnesota's new defensive line coach, Dennis Dottin-Carter, and Robbins are still looking for their first edge defender commitment in the 2026 cycle. They have official visits scheduled with only three targets in the class, Anthony Charles from Pennsylvania, Aaden Aytch from Indiana and Josiah Anyansi from California.
Reeder's verbal commitment to Wisconsin doesn't necessarily mean he won't honor his May 30 scheduled official visit to the Gophers, but it obviously means that it's a lot less likely. There are so many dominoes left to fall between now and Early National Signing Day in December, but Minnesota's focus will now likely shift elsewhere with Reeder off the board.