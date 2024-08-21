Gophers 2026 OL commit Andrew Trout reportedly 'lost for regular season'
The high school football season is just over a week from getting underway in Minnesota, but it seems as if one of the best players in the state, junior offensive tackle Andrew Trout of Rocori, will begin the season on the sidelines.
According to former KARE 11 sports anchor Randy Shaver, Trout was seen at Rocori's practice on Wednesday "in a walking boot" and is "lost for the regular season."
Trout is already one of four high school juniors committed to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports' composite rankings have him as the No. 1 player in the state and a four-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 219 overall prospect in the country in the 2026 class, according to the site.
Trout committed to his hometown Gophers all the way back in January. Listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds as a teenager, he has all of the traits you want in a future Big Ten offensive lineman. He will now just have to wait watch on the sidelines for seemingly much of the 2024 high school season.