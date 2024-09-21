Gophers 4-star QB recruit on campus for Iowa game after 4-TD performance
Gophers 2025 quarterback commit Jackson Kollock will be on campus to watch Saturday night's game against Iowa. This comes about 24 hours after he had a four-touchdown performance for his high school team on Friday night.
Kollock and his Laguna Beach High School team improved to 5-0 last night after a 40-0 shutout victory over El Darado. He finished his night 15 for 29 for 153 passing yards, with two touchdowns and one interceptions. He also added 10 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Kollock is a four-star prospect, according to 247sports. He ranks as the No. 407 player in the country and the No. 30 quarterback, according to the recruiting service. He verbally committed to Minnesota on March 26 after previously pledging to Washington.
Saturday night will be his fifth different time on campus. He has attended two different camps, one unofficial visit and one official visit. He is dominating California high school football, and he seems very excited to sign with the Gophers later this year on Early National Signing Day.