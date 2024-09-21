Gophers 4-star QB recruit on campus for Iowa game after 4-TD performance

NOTE: #Gophers 4⭐️ QB commit Jackson Kollock (@jackson_kollock) will be on campus for tonight's game vs. Iowa.



Week 5 stats (last night)

15/29

153 passing yds, 2 TDs/1 INT

10 carries

57 rushing yds, 2 TDs

40-0 @Laguna_Football win pic.twitter.com/1K1B5dGKmi